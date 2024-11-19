Wrapmanager Inc. Buys 13,747 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 89.2% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 34,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 38,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.