Yardley Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

Yardley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 179,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,736,000. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 5.8% of Yardley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFGX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

DFGX opened at $53.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $54.48.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

