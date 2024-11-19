Zhijian Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $157,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,310,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,759,313.21. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Zhijian Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $121,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $122,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $122,400.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $123,700.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $119,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $117,300.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $119,100.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Zhijian Lu sold 10,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $108,000.00.

AvePoint Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.74 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. AvePoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVPT has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of AvePoint from $7.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

