10,184 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Purchased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 10.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $358,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Clorox by 15.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $6,019,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX opened at $167.85 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $169.21. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.94.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

In related news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

