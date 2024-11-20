2,167 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo stock opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

