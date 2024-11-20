27,180 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 27,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4,991.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 693,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,047,000 after purchasing an additional 679,474 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31,846.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 427,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,430,000 after buying an additional 426,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,624,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,348,000 after acquiring an additional 380,828 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 761,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,563,000 after purchasing an additional 368,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 219.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 529,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 363,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $220.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.28 and a 12 month high of $232.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

