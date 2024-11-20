28,423 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,597,000 after purchasing an additional 491,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,343,000 after buying an additional 838,932 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,145,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,025,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,434,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 445,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,891,000 after buying an additional 56,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $59.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $564.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

