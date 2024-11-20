3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) Insider Purchases £19,996.05 in Stock

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Bannister bought 6,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £19,996.05 ($25,375.70).

3i Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of 3i Infrastructure stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 329 ($4.18). 627,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 333.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 335.44. The stock has a market cap of £3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 865.79 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. 3i Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of GBX 308 ($3.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 360 ($4.57).

Get 3i Infrastructure alerts:

3i Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $5.95. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,157.89%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

Featured Articles

