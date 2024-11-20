44,800 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 102.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,430 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 652.4% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.84.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.59. The company has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

