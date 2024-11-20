5,000 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Glaxis Capital Management LLC

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 4.7% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 255,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 80,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,523,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,444,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $243.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $183.15 and a 1 year high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.