508 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 508 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $514.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.95. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $209.31 and a 1 year high of $525.31.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

