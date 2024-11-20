50,826 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the third quarter valued at $236,000. MQS Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 35.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HI. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.38 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.77%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

