51,792 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Textron by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textron by 7.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 420.9% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter valued at $204,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Textron from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Textron Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $81.25 on Wednesday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.13 and a 12-month high of $97.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.09). Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.76%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

