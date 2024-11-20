6,495 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,756,000 after buying an additional 47,915 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $474,927,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,049,000 after buying an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GD opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $243.87 and a 52 week high of $316.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

