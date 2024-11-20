Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ACP opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.

About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund was formed on October 12, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.

