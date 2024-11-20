Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ACP opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.
About Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Berkshire Buys POOL Stock: Is It Time to Take the Plunge?
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.