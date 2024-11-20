Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,825,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877,142 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $63,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adient by 356.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 83,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 85.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 70,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 48.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 227,810 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adient by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 512,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 285,104 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADNT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. 127,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.18. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.13.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

