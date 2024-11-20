Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,310,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,159,039,000 after acquiring an additional 188,580 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,620,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,471,128,000 after purchasing an additional 975,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after buying an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,495,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,215,998,000 after buying an additional 707,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $139.39 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

