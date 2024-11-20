AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ASIX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. 82,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,594. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,830,232.60. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald P. Newman purchased 5,030 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,089.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,418 shares of company stock worth $411,626. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in AdvanSix by 89.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 227.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 48.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 8.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

