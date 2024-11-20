AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading 0.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 14,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 141,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Specifically, Director Donald P. Newman purchased 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at $149,089.20. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ASIX. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $782.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in AdvanSix by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 261,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 48.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 469,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AdvanSix by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 104,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

