Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 268,549 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 268,549 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

