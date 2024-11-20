Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,369 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $27,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21,580.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,586,000 after buying an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 937,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $193,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 211,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,224,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $483,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The trade was a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,338 shares of company stock valued at $95,539,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $233.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.24 and a 1-year high of $242.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.45 and a 200-day moving average of $193.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.83.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

