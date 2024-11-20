Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,424 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,424 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $22,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 708.6% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $327.73 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $332.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.69 and its 200 day moving average is $281.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

