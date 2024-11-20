AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $194.89, but opened at $204.01. AeroVironment shares last traded at $196.86, with a volume of 203,852 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.83.

AeroVironment Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.65, for a total transaction of $110,058.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,452.20. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $372,615 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 149.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 34,318 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 85.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AeroVironment by 155.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 321,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,457,000 after purchasing an additional 195,443 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 71.0% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 21,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

