Alexander G. Verge Purchases 31,800 Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 31,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$66,144.00.

Journey Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

JOY stock traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.04. 214,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,376. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.68. Journey Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.94 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The stock has a market cap of C$125.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

