Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $87.54 and last traded at $87.29. 3,630,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 17,621,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $207.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.