Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

Allison Transmission Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $114.49. 138,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,286.60. This trade represents a 19.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $960,100. The trade was a 15.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,741 shares of company stock worth $781,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 46.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.