Alpine Associates Management Inc. Invests $13.76 Million in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,038,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth $104,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth $112,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the second quarter worth $128,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera by 8.4% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Infinera by 87.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INFN shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Infinera to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.65 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.71. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.96 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

