ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Should You Sell?

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $36.42. 16,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 10,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.22.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $675,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,430,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

