Altman Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Altman Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $839,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $354.92 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 512.01, a P/E/G ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.94.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

