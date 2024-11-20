Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Major Shareholder Sells $706,000.00 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $706,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,243,423 shares in the company, valued at $255,692,831.90. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

States Regional Joint Western also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, States Regional Joint Western sold 62,971 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $2,249,324.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, States Regional Joint Western sold 175,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $6,517,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, States Regional Joint Western sold 63,004 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $2,067,161.24.

On Friday, November 1st, States Regional Joint Western sold 25,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $827,000.00.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

AMAL opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 428,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 63,561 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 63.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

