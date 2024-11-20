Ames National Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Ames National has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Ames National alerts:

Ames National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Ames National has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $158.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.