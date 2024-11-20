AMG National Trust Bank Buys 882 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 18.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in ChampionX by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,778 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 331,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 154,678 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 49,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,482,048.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,142,514.54. This represents a 12.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on ChampionX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

ChampionX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.38.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $906.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.50 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.74%. ChampionX’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

