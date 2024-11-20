AMG National Trust Bank Has $329,000 Stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $7,726,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 466.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 125,883 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2,878.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 94,082 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $36.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Hovde Group raised their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $39,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,508.79. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Stories

