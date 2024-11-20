AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,075 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 5,960,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,816,000 after purchasing an additional 672,872 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,042,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,958,000 after buying an additional 353,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,824,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,818,000 after buying an additional 825,448 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,145.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,544,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,937,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,287,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

