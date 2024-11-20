Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $207.25 and last traded at $209.56. Approximately 538,618 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,207,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.51.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. The trade was a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total value of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. This represents a 16.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,495 shares of company stock worth $25,229,958 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 675.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 40.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.