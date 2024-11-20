Analysts Set Expectations for WidePoint FY2024 Earnings

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of WidePoint in a research note issued on Monday, November 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.24) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for WidePoint’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for WidePoint’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 46,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WidePoint by 41.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in WidePoint by 170.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 103,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 64,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WidePoint news, CFO Robert J. George sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,474 shares in the company, valued at $407,623.22. This represents a 7.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,000 and sold 10,750 shares valued at $38,033. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

