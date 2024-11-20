Andy Fang Sells 50,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.67, for a total value of $8,633,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,427.63. This trade represents a 73.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 14th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $7,491,500.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $7,188,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00.

DASH stock traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,018,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,814. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $178.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.83.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 930.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,534,000 after buying an additional 610,388 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.03.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

