Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,480 shares during the quarter. Vistra comprises 1.4% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VST. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Vistra by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,838,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 425,126 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vistra by 115.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,532,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vistra by 43.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,755,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,122,000 after purchasing an additional 527,579 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,798,000 after purchasing an additional 862,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,536,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,082,000 after purchasing an additional 841,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

NYSE:VST opened at $154.85 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.25 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.