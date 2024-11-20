Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Sells 4,818 Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. reduced its position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Natural Resource Partners were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Natural Resource Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 0.0 %

NRP opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $74.64 and a twelve month high of $111.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

