Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Takes $5.46 Million Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 614,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,000. Grifols comprises 2.4% of Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grifols by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 215,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Grifols by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GRFS opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

