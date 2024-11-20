Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.7 %

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

ARI opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 46.13 and a quick ratio of 46.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -108.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 32.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 251,280 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $7,342,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 578,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 72.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 196,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.