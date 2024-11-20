AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Major Shareholder Sells $575,317.10 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.21, for a total value of $575,317.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,627.39. This trade represents a 50.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of APPF traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.65. 109,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,915. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.29 and a 12 month high of $274.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.11 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 17.26%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AppFolio from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 188.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,254,000 after buying an additional 120,835 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 301.0% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 149,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 112,024 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 516.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,866,000 after buying an additional 92,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,152,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,139,000 after buying an additional 73,965 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 998.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

