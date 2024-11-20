Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 112.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.33. The company had a trading volume of 930,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,403. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $378.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

