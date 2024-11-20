Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.5 %

ADM opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. This represents a 1.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

