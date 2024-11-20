ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 50673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.23.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,416,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $1,641,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

