Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Aton Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$22.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.21.

About Aton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.