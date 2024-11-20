Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $325.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.38.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.0 %

ADSK opened at $305.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $315.73. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,730. The trade was a 50.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total transaction of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,159.50. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Autodesk by 19,480.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,874 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

