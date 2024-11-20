AutoNation (NYSE:AN) vs. Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Head to Head Review

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AutoNation has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of AutoNation shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of AutoNation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.08 billion 0.01 -$110.27 million ($12.96) -0.07 AutoNation $26.95 billion 0.24 $1.02 billion $17.34 9.51

This table compares Lazydays and AutoNation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AutoNation has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AutoNation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lazydays and AutoNation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 2 0 0 2.00 AutoNation 0 2 5 0 2.71

Lazydays presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 122.20%. AutoNation has a consensus price target of $199.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.74%. Given Lazydays’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lazydays is more favorable than AutoNation.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and AutoNation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -18.19% -35.04% -6.55% AutoNation 2.74% 32.01% 5.87%

Summary

AutoNation beats Lazydays on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services. The company also provides automotive finance and insurance products comprising vehicle services and other protection products; and indirect financing for vehicles, as well as arranges finance for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources. It owns and operates new vehicle franchises from stores located primarily in metropolitan markets in the Sunbelt region, as well as AutoNation-branded collision centers, AutoNation USA used vehicle stores, AutoNation-branded automotive auction operations, and parts distribution centers. The company was formerly known as Republic Industries, Inc. and changed its name to AutoNation, Inc. in 1999. AutoNation, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

