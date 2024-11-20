Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 10.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Clorox by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $6,019,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,719.92. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.56 and a 200 day moving average of $147.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $169.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

