Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,717 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $133.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $134.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

